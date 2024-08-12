Barack Obama's summer playlist is back, featuring songs from Beyoncé, Tems, Saweetie and more

Another summer, another playlist from former President Barack Obama. The 2024 iteration, released Monday, includes songs from the likes of Beyoncé, Tems, Saweetie and 2Pac.

Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" made the list, as did Tems' "Love Me Jeje," Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Saweetie's "My Best" and H.E.R.'s "Process." Obama also included some throwbacks, adding Blackstreet's "No Diggity" featuring Dr. Dre and Queen Pen, 2Pac's "How Do U Want It" with K-Ci & JoJo and "Golden" by Jill Scott.

Other songs featured on the summer playlist are "Say So" by PJ Morton featuring JoJo, Cleo Sol's "Why Don't You," Common's "The People," Etta James' "Don't Cry Baby" and "Whiskey Whiskey" by Moneybagg Yo featuring Morgan Wallen.

Obama's also jamming to "Jump" by Tyla, Skillibeng and Gunna; "Wanna Be" by Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla; and a little reggae, courtesy of Bob Marley and the Wailers, "Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)."

He says he's hip when it comes to music because of his daughters, Malia and Sasha.

"I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the '80s," Obama tells influencer Carter Gregory. "I've got some newer stuff, some older stuff. I tend to mix it up."

