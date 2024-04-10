Babyface secures three weekends at Sin City's Pearl Concert Theater

Babyface is headed back to Vegas following October's sold-out show at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. He'll return to the venue for three weekends in 2024, kicking off Memorial Day weekend.

The shows are scheduled for May 25 and 26, August 31, September 1, and November 8 and 9. They'll see Babyface take the stage with a combination of his own hits, including "Whip Appeal" and "When Can I See You Again," as well as songs he wrote and produced for other artists.

"We are thrilled to welcome the legendary music artist Babyface to Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort," said Crystal Robinson-Wesley, Palms VP of entertainment and activations. "His multi-night engagement marks a significant milestone for us as the first exclusive performance series since reopening. Babyface's timeless talent and energetic stage presence promise an unforgettable experience for our guests, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase his artistry in our iconic venue."

Tickets are on sale now at BabyfaceMusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.