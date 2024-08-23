Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on friendships with the cast of 'The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat'

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, the new film streaming on Hulu on Friday.

The Oscar nominee caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May, where she said the film is about lifelong friendships between women.

“It's about [this] group of women who save themselves through their relationships,” Ellis-Taylor said. “They have this life when they're younger, and then when they grow up, they have to save each other. It's a great story about sisterhood and women friendships, which are the best.”

Ellis-Taylor said that not only is the film about wonderful women, it stars “some really wonderful women,” too.

"The iconic Sanaa Lathan and the Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba and a bunch of other young women who are – I think this is some of their first movies," Ellis-Taylor said.

The sisterhood and strong connections extended outside of the characters they played. Ellis-Taylor said she holds all of her co-stars in high regard, but that she's always "had a tremendous amount of respect for” Lathan in particular.

“Sanaa and I graduated from graduate school at the same time,” Ellis-Taylor said. “Even if we weren't friends, I felt a connection to her because we kind of had similar journeys in that way. But I just have such respect for them because they're just all so brilliant."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.