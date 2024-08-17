Atlanta rapper King set to host annual Wild Fest featuring performances, pool party

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper King is excited about his second annual Wild Fest to celebrate his 20th birthday on Aug. 25 in Atlanta.

King, who is also known as Kid Saiyan and “the New King of the South,” created Wild Fest as a way for people to celebrate and have a fun time on his birthday. He is the son of Atlanta hip-hop icons T.I. and Tiny Harris.

“Last year was my first year really having an organized event where the public was open to. Instead of making it just a birthday party, I made something for the city, for all of the upcoming artists in the city and just for the people to have something fun to do,” King said.

He said the original idea for creating his own festival came from Rolling Loud not hosting a festival in Atlanta and feeling left out.

“For some reason, Rolling Loud doesn’t come to Atlanta,” he said. “So, I thought we should create our own event in Atlanta that can be legendary and fun to the city. That’s what made me come up with Wild Fest. My record label is Wild Beast, so I took the beast out and took fest. That’s how I came up with the name.”

King says the first Wild Fest taught him how to organize and how to run the event. He expects this year to be bigger and better.

According to King, it will feature an old school vs. new school theme, a pool party, musical performances, and special guest performances.

“People can jam to old school music and see old school artists perform. My dad, Young Dro and Rich Kidz. Maybe 2 Chainz and maybe Waka Flocka Flame. We’re still waiting.”

The new school will feature new artists including King, Tootie Raw, AMG Twinz, and more.

The Wild Fest will be at Bamboo located at 183 Forsyth St. in Atlanta from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 25. The afterparty club will be held from 10 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Tickets for women is $20, tickets for men is $40. If you buy a ticket at the door, it cost $40 for women and $60 for men.

“The owner of Bamboo has been very nice and shown a lot of hospitality and I appreciate them for that,” he said.

There are sections available, artist slots, vendor slots, a resort style pool, VIP tables and more.

If the event that it rains, there will be an all-day club party at Bamboo.

This year’s Wild Fest will feature a pool party and special performances including one from King and his father T.I.

In addition to planning Wild Fest, King is working on new music. He recently released his new single “Locked In” that is available on all streaming platforms and is working on a new album.

“This song is basically saying we’re locked in no matter what happens. It’s basically me making a song to a female who understands my lifestyle and everything I got going on,” King said.

The song is available on all platforms and will have two remixes coming out soon, including one featuring rapper Tootie Raww.

He also is creating his own merchandise.

“I made the term “standing on business” worldwide,” he said. “Not saying that I made it, but I made it pop. I sell the merchandise outside the Trap Music Museum. I give the tourists a memory they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”

He has also became more seriously about pursuing boxing. He loves the techniques and the physical workout and channeling his energy in a positive way.

“I used to fight a lot, so I took it to a more professional level of fighting. I learned the techniques and learned the sport of boxing,” King said.

He names boxing great Mike Tyson and Terrance Crawford as his two favorite boxers.

He also created his own server for the video game Grand Theft Auto which simulates the city of Atlanta.

“I’m inspired by the lifestyle that I live. I’m inspired by the situations I go through and the power that I have and the family members and supporters,” he said. “Hip-hop is an art that we use to express ourselves to tell our fans and supporters what we’re going through, the lifestyle that we live and the pros and cons of it.”

In 2023, King starred in T.I.’s hood comedy film “Da ‘Partments.”

King said that starring in “Da ‘Partments’ alongside talented actors and comedians was a “great experience” The movie featured D.C. Young Fly, Lil Duval, Vvsnce, Karlous Miller, Myron Jewell, Ian Foreman, Tyler Chronicles, Kelly K Dubb, and more. He’s preparing to join the cast to film the sequel to “Da ‘Partments” movie.

He also said he is working on a new album titled, “King” as a way of paying homage to Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I.’s fourth studio album that was named after him. The album was released in March of 2006 during the same week that the movie “ATL” was released. Both the album and the movie earned a No. 1 debut.

For more information on Wild Fest and to purchase tickets, click here.