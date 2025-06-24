Ashanti and Nelly won't be showing son's face on new reality show

Ashanti and Nelly are premiering their new reality show Thursday, but there’s one thing they won’t be showing in the series.

People reports that during a panel session at the American Black Film Festival, Ashanti said she won't be showing their 11-month-old son's face on camera.

"There was no hesitation,” she said. “I knew I was not gonna show my son, so, you know, he is blurred out, but you see him and I just feel like I'm kind of like a mama bear already, you know? Very protective. And I just feel like, I didn't wanna show my son to the world.”

She continued, "I haven't even posted him on Instagram or anything like that. I just feel like those moments are very sacred to me, and we'll make the decision on when he's ready to pop out and show."

Ashanti and Nelly first dated between 2003 and 2013 before reuniting in 2023. They quietly married in December 2023 and welcomed their first child together, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024.

Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together premieres June 26 on Peacock.

