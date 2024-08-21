Ashanti and Nelly have welcomed baby boy

Ashanti and Nelly have been parents for about a month, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two welcomed a baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18.

Ashanti says Kareem, nicknamed KK, arrived sooner than expected, forcing Nelly to rush his way to the hospital. She adds that "it was such an electrifying feeling" to have her vision of being a mom come to life, noting she became "emotional and spiritual" having her family in the delivery room and seeing her baby's face for the first time.

KK, with a first name that means "generous" and a middle name that pays homage to Ashanti's father, Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas, is now the apple of Ashanti's eye.

“My son definitely dictates everything now, he is the priority overall and I don’t care what it will take, what I have to do, I’m just going to give everything and my all to my son,” she said. “This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger.”⁠

The singer then advised that new mothers “follow your gut instinct and keep strong no matter what the obstacles bring.”

"Make sure that the baby feels secure and safe and you have to have space for you as well," Ashanti said. "Don’t get too lost into the world of the baby. I think that it’s really important to create a balance.”

Still new to motherhood, however, she clarified, “I’m super brand new so I’m not trying to give the golden advice.”⁠

