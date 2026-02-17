Ari Lennox talks working with Jermaine Dupri: 'He's everything'

Ari Lennox had been applying that "Pressure" long before the song became a hit in 2021, but the collaboration marked the beginning of her working relationship with Jermaine Dupri. Ari told ABC News on the Grammys red carpet that being embraced by the legendary producer still feels surreal.

"It's unreal," she said. "Jermaine Dupri is in the streets promoting this record, like he cares, like work with Jermaine Dupri. If you're ever able to work with him, you will feel the love, you will feel the promotion. He is passionate. He's unlike any producer in the world. He's everything, and I just feel lucky that he cares and loves doing music with me. I adore doing music with him."

Jermaine also worked as a producer on Ari's 2022 album, age/sex/location, and reunited with her for the title track of her latest project, Vacancy. He has continued to promote the album on Instagram and recently sat down with Ari for a conversation about the project on Apple Music.

Vacancy marks Ari's first album since her departure from Dreamville Records and features an appearance from Buju Banton. She is set to hit the road in support of the project, with The Vacancy tour kicking off April 12 in Seattle.

