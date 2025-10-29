Ari Lennox releases 'Under the Moon' video

Ari Lennox's date transforms "Under the Moon" in her newly released video for the track.

The visual finds her sitting in a booth at a diner with a guy who raises her suspicions when he orders a slab of ground beef. His fangs appear as the moon comes out, marking the start of his transformation into a werewolf. But the surprise is when Ari, too, transforms into a beast, and the two go gallivanting for the rest of the date.

Directed by Erik Rojas, Ari's "Under the Moon" video arrives days after the single dropped and just in time for Halloween. It continues the rollout for her upcoming album, Vacancy, following the release of the title track. Vacancy is set to come out on Jan. 23, 2026.

