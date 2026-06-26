Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid and more to pay tribute to D'Angelo at 2026 BET Awards

Singer/songwriter D'Angelo performs onstage during the Samsung Supper Club at SXSW 2015 on March 15, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

BET has announced the artists who will come together for its all-star tribute performances during Sunday night's BET Awards.

Helping honor Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will receive the Living Legend Icon Award, are Alexia Jayy, Common, Doechii, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Nas, Queen Latifah, Rapsody, selah, Tierra Whack, The War and Treaty, Zion Marley, YG Marley and more.

Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, George Clinton and RAYE will unite to pay tribute to the late D'Angelo, alongside his children.

Erica Campbell and Le'Andria Johnson will also take the stage during the in memoriam segment, which will be anchored by the music of late gospel star Richard Smallwood.

The BET Awards 2026 will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 8 p.m. PT.

The performance lineup also includes Baby Keem, Cardi B, Don Toliver, French Montana, Kehlani, Max B, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I. and more. Teyana Taylor will be honored as Icon of the Year, and Sylvia Rhone will receive the Ultimate Icon Award.

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