Ari Lennox announces plans to leave social media

Ari Lennox no longer wants to waste her time on social media, so much so she's planned a permanent departure before the year's end.

"I'm working on a plan to transition off of social media for good," she wrote on her socials. "I don't believe I'll ever mature and be happy as long as i have it."

Ari said she'll be getting rid of her accounts on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook come Dec. 18, the day she celebrates two years of being sober.

"The fear of losing brand deals, music sales, n***** and betches will no longer keep me here," she continues, adding she has "a very toxic and codependent relationship with these apps."

"My happiness is worth more to me, than using these platforms to promote. I truly believe I can get creative with marketing elsewhere," Ari says. "I’m so exhausted with my addiction to the internet and gossip and attention and validation and yearning to be in control and over sharing. I just want to be free and complete.”

She notes fans can find her on YouTube, Arilennox.com, onstage or outside and asked fans to subscribe to her mailing "to remain updated on my 2025 album and tour."

Her new single, "Smoke," which she teased on her socials, is due out on Friday.

