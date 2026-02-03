Ari Lennox announces Vacancy tour

Ari Lennox has announced she's going on tour, though she won't be "Mobbin in DC" this time around.

Her Vacancy tour, in support of her album of the same, will include stops in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. The tour kicks off on April 12 and wraps up on June 6.

A presale for Citi card members is already underway, with additional presales scheduled throughout the week. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

"Coming to a city near you," Ari wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to see you."

The Vacancy tour follows her "The Age/Sex/Location" Tour in 2023, which supported her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location.

Vacancy is available now on all streaming platforms.

