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Are homes selling in Athens in 2026?

The U.S. housing market has been uncharacteristically slow since the pandemic, when buyers and sellers jumped on ultra-low mortgage rates. Since then, high prices and economic uncertainty have scared many consumers off, leading to multiple years with home sales near 30-year lows.

This slowdown hasn't played out evenly across the country, though. As buyers searched for affordability, some lower-cost areas heated up and have become the hottest housing markets in the country. But many cities are dealing with much slower-than-normal markets.

So, how is the Athens, GA housing market doing in 2026? Are homes selling, or are buyers and sellers sitting on the sidelines? To find out, Redfin Real Estate analyzed listings across the city to see how many homes are selling and if sales have risen or fallen in the last year. Redfin used several metrics to gauge activity, such as pending sales, active listings, and days on market. Metro-level data is not seasonally adjusted; national data is seasonally adjusted. All data represents and represents the monthly median for May 2026.

Are homes selling in Athens?

Homes sold: 253 (+8.1% YoY)

Pending sales: 256 (+5.7% YoY)

Median days on market: 49 (+3 days YoY)

Active listings: 1,112 (+1.8% YoY)

Share of listings sold above original list price: 9.6% (-8.8 ppt YoY)

Share of inventory unsold after 60 days: 48.4% (+2.2 ppt YoY)

Are homes selling nationwide?

Homes sold: 308,446 (+5.2% YoY)

Pending sales: 350,173 (+4.5% YoY)

Median days on market: 49 (+3 days YoY)

Active listings: 1,483,839 (+0.7% YoY)

Share of listings sold above original list price: 25.8% (-0.8 ppt YoY)

Share of inventory unsold after 60 days: 53.1% (+0.3 ppt YoY)

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.