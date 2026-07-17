Apple Music gives Kehlani fans a chance to win tickets to her world tour

Apple Music is hosting a giveaway, offering tickets to lucky Kehlani fans who are also subscribers to the platform.

People who have been subscribers since at least Wednesday, July 15, can enter for a chance to win two tickets — one for themselves and one for a guest — to a stop on the Kehlani World Tour of their choice. Ten winners will receive the grand prize.

Kehlani's fans also have the opportunity to compete for Billboard's title of the strongest fan army. Her fanbase, the Tsunami Mob, is one of 64 fan groups up for the crown; they're facing KATSEYE's fans in the first round, with voting open through July 22.

The Kehlani World tour, which supports her latest album, kicks off on Aug. 6.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.