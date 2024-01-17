And another pushback: Kanye & Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' postponed to February

Music update for fans still patiently awaiting the much-anticipated album from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures: keep on waiting.

The album has been pushed back for a third time now, with a new release date of February 9, a rep for the project tells Billboard.

As reported, the collaborative project was originally intended to drop on December 15; Billboard then announced a December 31 release date and later revealed a January 12 release.

The album, should it actually drop at some point, is set to feature Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Offset and Ye's daughter North West.

