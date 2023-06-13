Anita Baker removes Babyface from her Songstress tour

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Anita Baker is now the only performer on her ongoing tour. She announced she's completing the trek solo following cyberbullying from Babyface's fans.

"After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone," she wrote next to an updated tour poster with her name on it. "Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings."

Babyface had been tapped as a special guest for Anita's Songstress tour, but things went downhill after their stop at New Jersey's Prudential Center in May. After a delay due to technical issues, Babyface explained that his performance had been nixed so Anita could do her entire set. She claimed she's been a victim of online harassment ever since and even questioned Babyface's silence in the matter.

"When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?…because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it? … It's the Right thing to do," Anita tweeted June 9. "Reputation, Peace & Safety Matters."

On Monday, June 12, she doubled down on calling him a supporting act on the tour. "Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me," Anita wrote. "He should tell you guys, the Truth."

Babyface has since shared a statement, noting he's saddened by the news of his removal. "It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media," he wrote. "While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour."

