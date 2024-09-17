Andra Day is acting now, but says she hasn't "stopped creating music"

Andra Day may be acting now, but she hasn't strayed away from music, as evidenced by "I Know Who Holds Tomorrow" on The Deliverance soundtrack.

The track is a worship song, one that allowed her to work with her pastor Warryn Campbell.

"I was really grateful that I got to sing a worship song, and that it gets to go into a movie on Netflix that the world gets to see," she tells ABC Audio. "I honestly listen to worship and gospel music most of the time. I wake up every day and do devotion and prayer and read scripture and meditate on scripture and listen to worship. So it's just like, this kind of reminded me that ... when God opens doors, it's for a reason."

Andra shares she also has some upcoming shows supporting her most recent album, Cassandra (chenith).

"I'm excited because we're doing a show at the El Rey [Theatre] in Los Angeles on the 19th that I'm looking forward to," she announces, "but also, I actually haven't stopped creating music." She says she's been working with producer Rance, We Are King, Baby Rose, Tank and the Bangas, Wale and more, noting she and Robert Glasper have discussed working on a project.

"I want to be more collaborative in this season of my life," Andra says, adding "not feeling good enough" has previously gotten in her way. "I'm like ... the worst thing that happens is we don't like the song or it doesn't go well or whatever," she continued. "So I just been trying to not believe any of that anymore ... and just enjoy myself and make good music with people I love."

Andra will perform at the Farm to Fork Festival Saturday, followed by four nights at the Blue Note Jazz Club, starting Oct. 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.