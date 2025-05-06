André 3000 releases '7 piano sketches' ﻿after wearing piano on back at 2025 Met Gala

André 3000 wore a piano on his back as part of his Met Gala look, and it turns out it was all by design. Shortly after walking the blue carpet Monday, he released a collection of piano instrumentals titled 7 piano sketches. The album was recorded nearly a decade ago, when he was staying in Texas with his son in a house that only had a piano, beds and TV screens, with no other furniture.

"These piano pieces weren't recorded with the intention of presenting them in any formal way to the public. They were personal, at home recordings. I would sometimes text them to my family and friends," Three Stacks wrote on Instagram. "Pardon the sound quality, they were all recorded with my iPhone sitting directly on the piano or my laptop microphone with the exception of 'Blueberries'. (recorded in studio)."

He jokes that the album, recorded before his latest, New Blue Sun, was supposed to be called The Best Worst Rap Album In History, sharing part of the original liner notes.

“It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all," the liner notes read. "It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette [sic] cleanser for me.”

