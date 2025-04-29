André 3000 to receive honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music

André 3000's contributions to the worlds of philanthropy and music -- both as a solo artist and member of hip-hop duo Outkast -- has earned him an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music. Come Saturday, May 10, he and Sara Bareilles will be presented an honorary Doctor of Music degree at the 2025 commencement ceremony taking place at Boston University's Agganis Arena.

Three Stacks and Sara join previous recipients who have been honored for their music including Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, Usher, Missy Elliott, Ledisi, Q-Tip and John Legend.

The news of André's honorary doctorate arrives days after his group Outkast was selected to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

