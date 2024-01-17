André 3000 'New Blue Sun' ﻿live listening event to release in IMAX

André 3000 is continuing to celebrate the release of his debut solo album, New Blue Sun, with an upcoming listening experience that'll hit IMAX theaters January 23.

The live event, described as a "cinematic experience and live Q&A," will feature André and director Terence Nance as they take viewers on a "musical exploration" of the album.

IMAX, in conjunction with A Myriad of Pyramids, André's known creative agency, announced the one-night-only event on Instagram January 16 by sharing ticket information for the 25 participating theaters across the nation.

André, half of the Grammy-winning rap group Outkast, unveiled the album back in November and shocked fans when announcing the project has "no bars." New Blue Sun is completely rap-free — it's an instrumental album centered around woodwind instruments and his love of the flute.

"I've been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes," he said in an NPR interview. "I just like messing with instruments and I gravitated mostly toward wind."

The full theater itinerary and tickets to the experience can be found on the IMAX website.

