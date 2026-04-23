Anderson .Paak's 'K-Pops!' coming to Netflix

Anderson .Paak's film K-Pops! is making its way to Netflix. The movie will begin streaming on May 30.

K. Pops! marks Anderson's feature directorial debut. He directed, wrote and starred in the film, which is based on an idea that came to mind during the pandemic as he looked for ways to connect with his son through his interests in YouTube and K-pop.

Anderson plays a struggling musician in the film who travels to Seoul for a K-pop competition show and learns that his long-lost son is one of the contestants. His real-life son Soul Rasheed takes on the role.

K-Pops! premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and the Tribeca Festival in 2025, before being released in theaters in February. Yvette Nicole Brown, Diplo, Jaden Smith, Saweetie, Vernon of SEVENTEEN and Earth, Wind & Fire also appear in the film.

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