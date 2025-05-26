American Music Awards 2025: The winners

The 2025 American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, took place Monday night in Las Vegas. Billie Eilish was the top winner, taking home seven awards. Here's the complete list of winners:

Artist of the year: Billie Eilish

New artist of the year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the year: Billie Eilish, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Song of the year: Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

Favorite touring artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite music video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile"

Favorite male pop artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite female pop artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite pop album: Billie Eilish, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Favorite pop song: Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

Favorite male country artist: Post Malone

Favorite female country artist: Beyoncé

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite country album: Beyoncé, COWBOY CARTER

Favorite country song: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Favorite male hip-hop artist: Eminem

Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite hip-hop album: Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Favorite hip-hop song: Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist: SZA

Favorite R&B album: The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B song: SZA, "Saturn"

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin duo or group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Favorite Latin song: Shakira, "Soltera"

Favorite rock artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite rock album: Twenty One Pilots, Clancy

Favorite rock song: Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Favorite Afrobeats artist: Tyla

Favorite K-pop artist: RM

Collaboration of the year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile"

Social song of the year: Doechii, "Anxiety"

