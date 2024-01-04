Amber Rose opens up about co-parenting with "best friend" Wiz Khalifa

Although Amber Rose and her ex-partner Wiz Khalifa haven't been an item for a while now, Amber says they've become really great friends.

She opened up about their co-parenting relationship on The Tamron Hall Show, explaining to Hall the ways in which their friendship has evolved.

"I think that me and Wiz are so like best friends now — we're so far past being in love that I can say that now," she explained. "It's not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We're just friends and co-parents."

When asked about what she's learned from her breakup with Wiz, Amber jokingly said, "Never love again."

She added, "But then I did and the same thing happened. Stay away from me, that's the lesson."

Amber continued, "Right now, I love myself. I love my kids. I'm not thinking about no man, Tamron. Not right now."

Elsewhere in her chat with Hall, Amber touched on what it was like being made famous "for being essentially a girlfriend" of rappers, including Kanye West; her reconciliation with "her sister" Angela "Blac Chyna" White; and speaking her truth through her new YouTube channel.

"I'm just ready for people to just get to know Amber," she said. "I'm tired of being so politically correct and, you know, saying the 'right thing.' I need to just be me, whatever that is, that's what I'm gonna be."

