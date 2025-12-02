Amazon Music names Drake most-streamed artist of 2025

Amazon Music replay lists (Amazon Music)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake was the most-streamed artist on Apple Music in 2025, the streaming platform has revealed. It shared the news on social media as part of the announcement for its year-end Replay lists.

Drake's songs have also made a couple of Apple's lists, including Top Songs of 2025: Global and Top 100 2025: Shazam.

"Nokia," "Somebody Loves Me" with PartyNextDoor, "God's Plan" and "Best I Ever Had" are included in the global top songs chart, which also featured SZA and Kendrick Lamar's "Luther," SZA's "Good Days," Travis Scott's "goosebumps" and Mariah the Scientist's "Burning Blue."

"Nokia" also appeared on the top 100 Shazam songs list, along with Drake and Lil Wayne's collaboration "She Will," Doechii's "Anxiety," and Kendrick's "Not Like Us," "Luther" and "Money Trees" featuring Jay RockMary J. Blige's "Family Affair" is also on the list.

Some of Apple Music's other Replay lists include Most-Read Lyrics, Top 100: Sing and the Shazam Global Radio Spins.

