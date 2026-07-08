Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to pay homage to Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross is to be honored at a winter gala hosted by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

The company has teamed with the Luther Vandross Estate and Primary Wave Music to premiere Power of Love, a new ballet that will debut on Dec. 4 at New York City Center.

Choreographed by Jamar Roberts and named after Luther's 1991 song, the hourlong tribute will bring Luther's discography to life through movement in celebration of his legacy. According to a press release, the ballet features new arrangements of songs including "Never Too Much," "Here and Now," "Dance With My Father" and "A House Is Not a Home," created by his longtime collaborators Marcus Miller and Ron Gillyard.

"The Luther Vandross Estate is thrilled to see Alvin Ailey, the country's pre-eminent modern dance company, create a production built around the music of Luther Vandross," David Gottlieb, manager of the Luther Vandross Estate, said in a statement. "The serendipity is special: both Luther and Alvin Ailey were born in 1950's New York and grew to be forces in entertainment, respectively transforming R&B music and modern dance for all to experience. This creative partnership is bound to be memorable and unforgettable."

A gala celebrating the Power of Love premiere and the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater's season will take place Dec. 2 at Ziegfeld Ballroom. The ballet opens Dec. 4 at New York City Center, where it will run through Jan. 3, 2027, before launching a North American tour later in 2027.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 8.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.