Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to pay homage to Luther Vandross' legacy

Luther Vandross' legacy is to be honored at a winter gala hosted by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

The company has teamed with the Luther Vandross Estate and Primary Wave Music to premiere Power of Love, a new ballet that will debut on Dec. 2 at New York City Center.

Choreographed by Jamar Roberts and named after Luther's 1991 song, the hourlong tribute will bring Luther's discography to life through movement in celebration of his legacy. According to a press release, the ballet features new arrangements of songs including "Never Too Much," "Here and Now," "Dance With My Father" and "A House Is Not a Home," created by his longtime collaborators Marcus Miller and Ron Gillyard.

"The Luther Vandross Estate is thrilled to see Alvin Ailey, the country's pre-eminent modern dance company, create a production built around the music of Luther Vandross," David Gottlieb, manager of the Luther Vandross Estate, said in a statement. "The serendipity is special. ...This creative partnership is bound to be memorable and unforgettable."

The Opening Night gala will take place at New York City, launching Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's season. There, Power of Love will premiere, followed by dinner and dancing at Ziegfield Ballroom. Performances of the ballet will take place through Jan. 3, before launching a North American tour later in 2027.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 8.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included a longer quote containing inaccurate information. It also incorrectly stated that the ballet opens on Dec. 4 and that the gala will take place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

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