All she wants for Christmas: Mariah Carey sets all-time chart record with 20th week at #1

There was just one thing Mariah Carey needed for Christmas, and now she has it: an all-time Billboard chart record.

Her 1994 holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has just racked up its 20th overall week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a new mark for longest domination of the top spot on that chart. The previous record of 19 weeks was jointly held by Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Of course, Mariah didn't rack up those 20 weeks in the same year. The first time "All I Want for Christmas Is You" topped the chart was in 2019, when it ruled for three weeks. Since then, it's returned to #1 every year for multiple weeks; it finally added up to 20 this week.

This is actually the second time Mariah has set this record. Back in 1996, she and Boyz II Men did it when their collaboration "One Sweet Day" spent a 16th week at #1 on the Hot 100. That record stood until 2017, when it was tied by "Despacito," then broken in 2019 by "Old Town Road," then tied again in 2024 by "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

On Instagram, Mariah reacted to the news by posting a photo of herself in a Christmas-themed jumpsuit, holding a fake torch. "Humbly taking back the torch!! 20 weeks at #1… I'm so grateful," she captioned the pic.

