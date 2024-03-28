All of Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' features revealed

Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter, is already out in some parts of the world, so the featured artists on the album have now been revealed.

Miley Cyrus and Post Malone collab with Bey on the songs "II Most Wanted" and "Levii's Jeans," respectively.

The album also includes several interludes, featuring guest stars taking turns as DJs on a fictional country radio station called KNTRY Radio Texas. Dolly Parton introduces an updated version of her classic track "Jolene" and appears in the intro of the song "Tyrant."

Willie Nelson makes an appearance on the interludes "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" and "Smoke Hour II," and Linda Martell, a major Black female country star after whom the song "The Linda Martell Show" is named, introduces the song "Ya Ya."

Also of note: The album sees Beyoncé take on The Beatles' 1968 classic "Blackbird."

Cowboy Carter, which features a total of 27 tracks, arrives March 29.

