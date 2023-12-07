All about the looks from 'The Color Purple's premiere

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming adaptation of The Color Purple brought out many of the film's stars, who posed for pictures showing off their high-fashion looks.

Fantasia Barrino, who was styled by Daniel Hawkins, wore a black-and-white polka-dot custom look from Sergio Hudson. The designer shared a note on Instagram about the star wearing his label, writing, "Some things are more important than fashion or a placement on the carpet. It meant the world to me to be a part of this moment with @tasiasword."

Taraji PHenson, who was styled by Wayman + Micah, wore a black-and-white gown from the label Vlora Mustafa.

Danielle Brooks donned a Nicolas Jebran purple hooded dress, complete with a side slit. She paired it with silver shoes, drop earrings, a bracelet and rings.

H.E.R. also opted for a gown that showcased a little leg with a Pamella Roland off-shoulder, purple ombre dress and silver choker, rings and watch.

Executive producer Oprah Winfrey, who's been sporting different variations of purple ensembles leading up to the film's premiere, was dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeve lavender gown, wearing matching pumps and carrying a sparkling clutch purse.

The carpet also welcomed Halle BaileyTyler PerryAndra Day and Ciara, who dressed her baby bump in pieces of gold leaf.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

