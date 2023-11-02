Alicia Keys celebrates 20th anniversary of ﻿﻿'The Diary of Alicia Keys' ﻿with digital release

December 2 marks the 20th anniversary of Alicia Key's Grammy-winning sophomore album, The Diary of Alicia Keys, and the singer is celebrating with a digital release.

Aptly titled The Diary of Alicia Keys 20, the updated project, complete with all original songs and nine bonus tracks, will find its way to streaming platforms on Friday, December 1.

In tandem with the rerelease, in December Keys will perform a special, one-of-a-kind concert at New York's Webster Hall, where she'll sing all of the songs on the album, including the new "Golden Child."

As part of the rollout, Keys will premiere updated versions of four music videos from the album: "Karma," "You Don't Know My Name," "If I Ain't Got You" and the live version of "Diary," featuring Tony! Toni! Toné! and Jermaine Paul. The videos are expected to go live on November 3.

Other celebratory events include a December 1 pop-up shop at Awake NY, where fans can get previously unseen memorabilia and artwork, an exclusive limited edition of The Diary of Alicia Keys distributed by Urban Outfitters and a 20th anniversary vinyl available for preorder on Vinylmeplease.com.

After its release on J Records in 2003, The Diary of Alicia Keys debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart; earned Keys five Grammy wins, including Best R&B Album and Album of the Year; and sold more than 5 million copies in the U.S. and more than 8 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.