Alicia Keys, Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu tapped as advisors for Femme It Forward's new mentorship program

Alicia Keys, Teyana Taylor and Erykah Badu are helping the next generation of female artists and creatives via Femme It Forward's new mentorship program.

As advisors for MUSE: Musicians Uplifting Stars Everyday, they'll participate in a moderated conversation and Q&A session, led by FIF's founder/president, Heather Lowery. Also included in the program are hands-on mentors Jozzy, Rapsody, Trina and Amber Riley. The music created from the MUSE participants will be featured in a Big Femme Energy compilation album coming out later this year.

"Finding ways to bring women in this business together to hold each other up and let each other shine is one of my most important missions!" Alicia says in a statement, per Billboard. "I am joining the MUSE program as an advisor because there is never enough we can do to encourage women to feel as comfortable and connected as possible to share their ideas and get their credit. We want to know each other, find each other and hire each other. I am honored to continue to give access and opportunities that will turn into careers because She Is the Music."

In her own statement, Taylor expressed gratitude for the "blessing" of joining MUSE, where she'll "share the truths about my climb and struggles.”

“It looked like I was an overnight success, but that is not the case," she said, noting she's "looking forward to real conversations with my peers and the next generation of female artists so that we can all find success together.”

