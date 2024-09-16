Alicia Keys talks 'Giants' exhibit, passion to collect art

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz debuted their Giants exhibition Friday at the High Museum in Atlanta, but before the ATL-iens got access to the exhibit, they gave CNN a look and talked a bit about why they enjoy collecting art.

“There’s really a passion as an artist to collect and support artists,” Alicia shared. “We understand how hard it is to be an artist. We understand how hard it is to have autonomy over your work.”

She explained that the exhibit was named Giants because "many of the works are oversized, but the creators of the works are giants. They're masters and they are incredible."

Alicia continued, “And then, there is this idea of accessing your own giant, being unafraid to be as big as possible, and not afraid to take up space in the room. Be present, be powerful, be you.”

Giants, organized by and first debuted at the Brooklyn Museum, features 115 pieces from Alicia and Swizz's collection, including art from Derrick Adams, Nick Cave, Lorna Simpson, Barkley L. Hendricks and Deana Lawson.

It will be on display at the High Museum's Cousins Special Exhibition Gallery through Jan. 19.

