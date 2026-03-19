Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz sign on as executive producers of 'Black Is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have joined the team behind the film Black Is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story, according to Deadline. They will serve as executive producers, joining Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath, Misfits Entertainment's Andee Ryder, The Creative Coalition's Robin Bronk, and The Kwame Brathwaite Archive's Kwame S. Brathwaite and Robyn Brathwaite.

According to Deadline, Black Is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story follows Kwame Brathwaite, and his work as a photographer and activist. He helped launch the Black Is Beautiful movement, and captured images of both everyday people and celebrities.

Among those he photographed are Stevie Wonder, Muhammad Ali, Marvin Gaye, Roberta Flack, Nina Simone and The Jackson 5.

The news comes after Alicia surprised fans with a performance at Grand Central Terminal's 50th anniversary celebration.

"Performing with just strings, piano, bass, and guitar in that massive, iconic space was pure magic. Every train I've ever run to catch flashed through my mind as I looked out and saw a sea of faces sharing this once-in-a-lifetime moment with me. I love you all so much!" she said on Instagram.

It also follows Swizz's announcement that Westies, a show for which he serves as a consulting producer, is heading to MGM+.

"From the dream team that gave you @godfatherofharlem!!!!!! We hope you're ready for our new show THE WESTIES," Swizz wrote.

The Westies premieres on July 12.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.