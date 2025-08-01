Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrate 15 years of marriage: 'We're just getting started'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been married for 15 years, yet they agree they're just getting started. In honor of their 15th wedding anniversary Thursday, they shared some social posts looking back on their time together.

"Wow, 15 years of love. Fifteen years of fun. Fifteen years of best friends. Fifteen years of beautiful kids," Swizz said in a voice-over for a montage of photos of him and Alicia. "Fifteen years of traveling. Fifteen years of the white side. Fifteen years of growth. Fifteen years of love. Fifteen years of passion. Fifteen years of art."

"Fifteen years of wow, just wow," he continued. "Fifteen years feels like five. That's crazy–when 15 years feels like five. Happy anniversary, my love. We've spent so much time having fun that 15 years feels like five. And we're just starting."

In Alicia's post to Swizz, she shared a poem, along with a carousel of blurry and candid pictures of her and her husband. "15 years of magic!!" she concluded. "And we're just getting started."

Alicia and Swizz got married on July 31, 2010, and share sons Egypt Dean and Genesis Dean.

Swizz also has a son, Kasseem Dean Jr., with ex-wife Mashonda, and son Prince Dean and daughter Nicole Dean from a previous relationship.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.