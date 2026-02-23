Alicia Keys says 'it’s very crazy and wonderful' to be celebrating 25 years of 'Fallin''

Alicia Keys poses at the first anniversary celebration of Alicia Keys musical "Hell's Kitchen" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

It's been 25 years since fans were introduced to Alicia Keys via her debut single, "Fallin.'" In an interview with People, she describes how she feels about the song's milestone anniversary.

“I’m not sure how I wrap my head around this whole existence called life. It’s very crazy and wonderful and exciting and amazing," she said. "And just thinking back to that girl in me at that time and how she had no idea, none. That she was completely what you call ‘fake it till you make it’ — that’s what she was doing, and she did a damn good job.”

Alicia added that she's appreciative of the 20-year-old version of her "because she was strong, she was clear."

"Even though she didn’t know everything, she knew what she didn’t want and she knew what she had to hold onto," she said, "and that was authenticity and truth and honesty and music."

“So I’m very proud because I recognize her in me today. So that’s a beautiful thing," Alicia concluded, noting she has "not even hit the tiny bit of where I’m going."

"Fallin'" topped the Billboard Hot 100 on Aug. 18, 2001, and spent six nonconsecutive weeks at #1. It also won song of the year, best R&B song and best female R&B vocal performance at the 44th annual Grammy Awards.

The song appears on her debut album, Songs in A Minor, and was featured in Keys' Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen, which ended its run at the Shubert Theatre Sunday.

Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, congratulated her for the run. "700 shows on broadway and now on to the world tour My love we're so proud of you beyond !!" he wrote. "Congrats on this amazing run and leaving NYC with the trophy's [sic]."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.