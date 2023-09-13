Alicia Keys readies her Hell’s Kitchen Broadway show: "I can't wait for y'all to fall in love"

Alicia Keys is gearing up for the launch of a brand new venture that she says she can't wait for fans to experience.

Hell's Kitchen, a musical loosely based on her life with a score of old and new songs written by Keys, will make its Broadway debut this fall.

"I can't wait for y'all to fall in love with Hells Kitchen!" the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images taken from her Vogue writeup of the upcoming show. "This musical means SO much, on so many levels. This is for all of US!!!"

The Grammy winner opened up to the fashion magazine about the musical's production process and how it came to be, as well as sharing a few profound moments she had bringing the project and her personal story to life.

"I feel like this creative process has definitely made me understand my mother even more," she said. "There is this thing that ties us all together as mothers — there's no limit to what we'd sacrifice — and your kids will never know. Not until they finally have a family of their own or kids of their own."

Hell's Kitchen follows 17-year-old Ali, played by newcomer Maleah Joi Moon, and her quest to "get her piece of the New York dream." Ali feels trapped by her mom's overprotectiveness when her newfound love for a young drummer stirs up hard truths about race, defiance and growing up. She's then led to a nearby piano that changes her life's trajectory.

Performances of Keys' Hell's Kitchen run from October 24 through December 23 at New York's Public Theater.

