Alicia Keys' new live concert albums display shows from the Latin American leg of her Alicia + Keys World Tour

Alicia Keys documented the Latin American leg of her Alicia + Keys World Tour, and now, she's sharing it with the world. The singer has released a series of live concert albums, showcasing her live performances in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogota, Santiago and Mexico City. Each album is 90 minutes long and features Alicia's live renditions of hits "Superwoman" and "No One." Appearances from guests including Brazilian artist IZA, Argentinian artist Cazzu and Chilean star Ana Tijoux were also captured.

INESQUECIVEL, which displays Alicia's performance in São Paulo, Brazil, is currently available on streaming services, as are her other performances, all of which were released individually under the title INOLVIDABLE.

Alicia is set to get back on the road pretty soon, kicking off her 23-date Keys to the Summer Tour on June 28. The trek will feature a new set list, and a reimagined and redesigned 360-degree concert experience.

