Al B Sure! breaking his silence in upcoming memoir, 'Do You Believe Me Now?'

Al B. Sure! has a lot to say, and he's doing it in his new book, Do You Believe Me Now? Scheduled for a Sept. 9 release under Simon & Schuster, the memoir will share with fans his journey to becoming a new jack swing superstar and signing with Uptown Records, where he was a witness to the label's early days and became its first artist to have a Platinum song.

The book will also get into Sure!'s health struggles, including a near-death experience and coma in 2022. He tackles several allegations made against him, like claims of alleged gang stalking, surveillance, death threats, human trafficking and more. He also makes mention of his past romance with the late Kim Porter, as well as his connections to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Al says the book is his way of reclaiming his power after waking up from a two-month coma, reconnecting with God and obtaining inner peace. It also allows him to reclaim his narrative after years of being "labeled cryptic, delusional, and out of my mind" for exposing shenanigans and attempting to alert authorities.

"Out of humble gratitude, I owe it to you to finally break my silence," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you for being so patient with the OG!"

Do You Believe Me Now? is now available to preorder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.