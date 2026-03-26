Akon announces new album, 'Beautiful Day'

It's a Beautiful Day, as Akon has new music on the way. He's set to release a new album, Beautiful Day, on April 22.

The album will feature lead single “Akon’s Beautiful Day”; “Never Really Mattered" with rising sister group SIMIEN; “Que Calor" with DJ/producer OCHOK; and guest appearances from Stephen Marley, Tears of Joy, Ozuna and more.

Akon last released two studio albums in 2019 — the Latin-focused album El Negreeto and the Afrobeats album Akonda — which he's followed with some EPs, the most recent being 2023's Afro Freak.

He's set to hit the road with Ne-Yo as part of their Nights Like This tour. They are scheduled to perform in over 50 cities across the globe.

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