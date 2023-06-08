ABC News to celebrate Aaliyah's life and legacy in upcoming special

Aaliyah, who passed away nearly 22 years ago, is the focus of a new ABC News special. Superstar: Aaliyah will celebrate the singer's life and legacy, highlighting her contributions to R&B and her continued influence on "music, fashion and culture decades after her untimely death in an August 2001 plane crash."

Speaking about the late singer are ex-boyfriend Damon Dash, her uncle and manager Barry Hankerson, recording engineer/producer Jimmy Douglass and '90s urban wear designer Karl Kani. Those influenced by Aaliyah, including Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter and will.i.am, also appear in the special.

Superstar: Aaliyah marks the latest episode of ABC News' Superstar series, which previously shined a light on Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Richard Pryor and others. The hourlong episode, which also details the singer's marriage to R. Kelly, will air June 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC News and will be available on Hulu the following day.

