A$AP Rocky shares family photos for son RZA's second birthday

By Andrea Tuccillo

A$AP Rocky has shared some family photos in honor of his son RZA's second birthday.

The slideshow of Instagram photos shows RZA as well as Rihanna, A$AP and their youngest son, Riot Rose. Rocky also posted a few videos, including one where RZA adorably steals his younger brother's pacifier and another of Rihanna with the two boys on a beach.

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA," A$AP captioned the Monday, May 13, post.

On RZA's first birthday last year, A$AP and Rihanna officially confirmed his name. Rihanna was already pregnant with their second child by that point. They welcomed Riot Rose in August.

