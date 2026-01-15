A$AP Rocky says his mother always wanted him with Rihanna

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

"Mother knows best," according to the common saying, and A$AP Rocky seems to agree. During an upcoming episode of The New York Times' Popcast, he revealed that his mother had hoped he would end up with Rihanna, even when the two were just friends.

"My mother used to say s*** like, 'I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now' — I ain't gon' say no names — 'but I want you with RiRi," he said in a teaser clip. "It's like, 'Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don't even want me like that.'" He later added, "Mothers know best."

Reflecting on his relationship with Rihanna, Rocky said he's grateful for the timing. “I’m thankful that she was put in my life at that time, because I think any time prior to that, I don’t think I was ready for something like that," he said. "I don’t think she was either.”

Rocky also reflected on how Rihanna has been a positive influence in his life, saying, “Before I had my children, it was like being with my girl [would take] a blindfold off. As soon as you get with a girl, she’ll tell you, like, ‘That’s not your friend. That’s — that’s your friend. But that one? Nah.’”

Rocky acknowledged that he "got with a very special woman" and went on to describe their deep connection. “We were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country," he said. "When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s so many similarities, it’s just funny. We laugh about it a lot.”

“She was always my boo, you know what I’m saying?" he added. "Like, I always f***** with her."

The full Popcast episode comes out Thursday.

