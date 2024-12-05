A$AP Rocky says he and Rihanna have 'something in the works'

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Is an A$AP Rocky and Rihanna collab in the works? Rocky says it is. Speaking to E! News, Rocky says the two have "something in the works" and fans have to just wait and see.

"I think [we love working together so much as friends first and then partners] just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with," he says. "It’s pretty easy. It feels more organic or natural."

Rocky was accompanied by Rihanna Wednesday at the 38th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored for his collaboration with Puma — a recognition Rih believes is long overdue.

"He's always influenced the fashion game," Rihanna told reporters. "He's always had a unique sense of style that I think designers have honed in on and actually use as inspiration for collections."

Rocky's "never gotten the amount of credit that he deserves," she adds. "Being here tonight, it just feels great to see him achieve something that we always knew that he was a part of and influenced. And I’m proud to be here by his side. It’s a big deal."

Rocky's honor at the Footwear News Awards comes after he received the Cultural Innovator Award at the 2024 Fashion Awards.

"I'ma come clean, this is surreal right now. This is crazy!" Rocky said. "It's about f*****' time, you know what I'm saying? But honestly though, I'm very honored. Being a cultural innovator, it means so much to me. Especially being a rapper, having endeavors in the fashion industry, and I think that the lines are definitely merged now."

