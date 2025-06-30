A$AP Rocky may have revealed the gender for baby #3 with Rihanna

It's possible Rihanna will no longer be the only Smurfette in her clan once she gives birth to her third baby with A$AP Rocky.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet for the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels, Rocky seemed to reveal the gender of their third baby.

“Is that the girl you've been waiting for?” Frazier asked. Rocky responded, “It is, man, it is."

Rocky then quickly held up the stuffed Smurfette he had in his hand and said, "Right here, right here," seemingly clarifying that the toy is the girl he was referring to.

“You know what I’m asking!” Frazier replied. Rocky laughed and once again said, "Right here."

During her own conversation with Frazier, Rihanna said, "Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette! I don’t know. Could be a Papa Smurf. Who knows?”

She confirmed that the new addition will also have an R name, telling ET, "That's the one thing me and Rocky don't fight over."

Rihanna and Rocky have two sons, RZA Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, with another baby on the way. When asked how many more children they plan to have, Rocky replied, "We're gonna be like the Wayans family, you know. I mean, love is beautiful and it's just spreading it."

Smurfs, which stars Rihanna as Smurfette, arrives in theaters on July 18.

