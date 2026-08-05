A$AP Rocky confirms Rihanna is 'in the studio': 'Yeah, I said it'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

As the world waits for a new Rihanna album, her partner, A$AP Rocky, admits that he's partially to blame for keeping her away from music -- but reveals that she is, in fact, working on something.

Appearing on BET's The Jason Lee Show, Rocky acknowledged the fact that over the last few years, Rihanna has been too busy having children with him to make music. The couple have three kids: Sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki.

He also added, "And traveling. She's traveling with me."

"But yo, she in the studio right now," he continued. "Yeah, I said it." Then, addressing Rihanna, he said, "Sorry babe." He added, to Lee, "She cooking, bro. No funny s***. Damn, I'mma get in trouble for this!"

But when Lee suggested that Rihanna team up with Rocky to make a double album "of you both together on every song," Rocky shook his head.

"Nope. I would hate Rocky and Rihanna if they both did that. That's trash!" he said, referring to himself and Rih in the third person. "Nobody want to hear us together, bro! I make subversive weird a** indie rap. Like, I got a cult following, bro."

He went on to insist, "The music that I make is for a niche demographic of people who actually get this s*** ... I make music for pretty boys. I make music for people that is misunderstood."

"But your girl is a universal icon," Lee argued. "She has songs with Paul McCartney and I mean, y'all can figure it out!"

"Bro, no!" Rocky responded.

With or without Rocky, if Rihanna does ever release another album, it'll be the follow up to Anti-, which came out in 2016.

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