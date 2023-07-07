'A Black Lady Sketch Show'﻿ ending after 4 seasons

HBO's critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show, has bid farewell after its fourth and final season.

Creator, showrunner, writer, and star Robin Thede shared a statement, characterizing the decision to end the show as a mutual agreement to conclude on a creative high.

"Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success," Thede wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery."

HBO echoed the sentiments, recognizing Thede as a "visionary comedic talent" and commending the groundbreaking and hilarious nature of the series.

"Robin, alongside HOORAE, Jax Media and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us," said the network.

This isn't the end of Thede's relationship with HBO. She is currently developing a new half-hour comedy series titled Disengagement for HBO as part of her three-year deal.

A Black Lady Sketch Show has been recognized with 13 Emmy nominations and three wins, including a historic win for Bridget Stokes as the first Black woman to win directing for a variety series.

The fourth and final season, consisting of six episodes, premiered in April and concluded in May.

