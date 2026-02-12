8 ways people are making friends without using social media in 2026

Social media promised interpersonal connections that were free from the constraints of time and physical distance. Then why are so many people feeling lonely? A 2024 Harvard study found that 21% of Americans live with serious loneliness, and 73% of respondents think technology is one of the reasons.

To fight this, many people are logging off social media and seeking connections in the physical world. Drawing on research and pop culture, Spokeo outlined eight ways Americans are finding friendship away from social media platforms.

1. Running clubs are the new social network

Running clubs are a new, popular way of socializing and meeting like-minded, active people. Over the past five years, Google searches for "run club" have tripled. Strava's 2024 Year in Sport: Trend Report found that run club membership grew by 59% across the globe.

This increase is largely driven by Gen Zers and millennials, according to a 2024 LADNation survey. They also found that 72% of Gen Zers who attend running clubs do so to meet new people. As Forbes suggests, running clubs create "incidental intimacy" and a sense of community.

2. Friendship apps for quick connection

As TechCrunch describes, the stigma of using apps to meet people is largely gone (Thank you, dating apps). Friendship apps generated $16 million in consumer spending in 2025 and had 4.3 million downloads.

Examples include Bumble BFF and 222. 222 groups people based on personality test results, suggests a local community event where people can gather, and allows people to bring a plus-one to reduce any social awkwardness.

3. Dinner apps are the new go-to

Timeleft is a novel approach to friendship. This app organizes dinner outings for groups of strangers who match based on algorithmic variables like gender, age, and personality test results. It makes a reservation for a Wednesday night, provides an icebreaker, and suggests a post-dinner outing for people who hit it off. One user's review on Delish said, "It was refreshing to chat with people outside their usual circle."

4. Phone-free events are sparking conversation

A 2025 study by Researchscape International and LifeStance Health found that most Americans would consider a digital detox. Some are ditching their smartphones entirely. In November 2025, Vox reported on a social club that uses a Washington D.C. bar as a home base for phone-free socializing. Another club, Offline Club, has chapters across Europe where people come together at venues, lock their smartphones in a box, and enjoy the event.

People are embracing phone-free events to live in the moment, engage in conversation, and meet new friends.

5. Connecting over a good book: Reading clubs are booming

Reading might seem like a solitary activity, but many people enjoy reading clubs as a way to meet others who share their love of books. Book club event listings are on the rise, according to CNN, based on 2023Eventbrite data. Those listings saw a 24% year-over-year increase in listings.

Book-themed getaways are also used to connect with current friends. Vrbo's Unpack 2026 report found that 9 in 10 travelers are seeking vacations focused on "reading, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones."

6. Local community meetups are becoming common

Meetup groups, such as those on the website Meetup, are used to find friends who share common interests. Its 2023 State of Friendships report found that nearly 3 in 5 members sign up for a single activity interest. It can be difficult for people to find friends with similar niche interests, but apps like this help make it easier.

Additionally, Meetup found that 7 in 10 of its app’s events were conducted in person, suggesting that people prefer to connect in the real world over digital platforms.

As more friendships begin offline — whether at a running club, book group, or local meetup — people are also thinking more intentionally about who they're meeting. Beyond apps and event listings, tools like a people search can provide additional context about someone's background, helping individuals feel more informed and confident as they form new in-person connections.

7. Are dating apps dead? Singles look for love IRL

Many people are burned out from constant scrolling on dating apps. The Pew Research Center found in 2023 that people are conflicted over whether dating apps help them find a relationship. About 22% said it made the search for a long-term relationship more difficult.

As a result, they're pursuing real-life connections. In partnership with YouGov, the Institute for Family Studies reported that people are more likely to be happy with their relationship if they met their partner through in-person activities. Eventbrite's 2025 Niche to Meet You report saw an increase in singles events on its platform. It also found that nearly 7 in 10 millennials prefer in-person dating.

8. College campuses are embracing phone-free social hours

Across the country, college campuses have embraced the "reconnect movement." This phenomenon features on-campus events that restrict phone use, encouraging students to connect in person. It promotes conversation and prevents people from resorting to their devices to escape social awkwardness.

The Texas Press Association noticed that people from all walks of life are embracing this change as well. The TPA reported that many friend groups and families have informal pacts to restrict phone use during meals and conversations. "It's about reclaiming balance," the TPA said.

In-person connection is the new norm

Making friends has never been easy, but research suggests that people are finding it harder than they used to. As a result, many are ditching social media in an effort to make lasting connections.

From running clubs and friendship apps to phone-free events, people are looking for authentic ways to meet new friends. The surface-level interactions on social media are no longer enough to satisfy the need for connection that so many Americans face.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.