75th Emmys: 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' ﻿wins Outstanding Reality Competition Program

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

RuPaul's Drag Race won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at Monday night's 75th Emmy Awards.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley all took to the stage at the Peacock Theater in L.A. to accept the honor, where RuPaul gave a rousing speech.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much you lovely people,” RuPaul said, before delivering a moving message.

"If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!" RuPaul said.

RuPaul's Drag Race has won Outstanding Reality Competition Program five times. Additionally, RuPaul is the most awarded host in Emmys history, totaling eight consecutive wins. RuPaul also holds the record for most Emmy wins by a person of color.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!