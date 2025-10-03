The 7 major differences in what baby boomers want in a house vs. millennials

Boomers and Millennials often hunt for homes in the same neighborhoods, but they are looking for very different things, NewHomeSource reports.

Why it matters: Understanding the generational divides between the two largest homebuying demographics can help to better understand and navigate today's housing landscape. ​​

1. Size philosophy

Boomers: Downsizing but not downgrading. They want smaller footprints with nicer finishes.

Millennials: Compact but efficient spaces that maximize every square foot.

"Boomers are usually drawn to single-story homes, or at least ones with a main-floor bedroom," said Miko Pasanen, a licensed general contractor in Phoenix and Owner of Miko LLC. Having built homes and spaces for clients across generations, Pasanen has been able to see first-hand the distinct differences in how each group approaches housing priorities.

"Millennials are more likely to be okay with less square footage if the layout is open and the space is used efficiently," Pasanen said.

Bottom line: Both generations are moving away from huge homes, but for different reasons. Boomers don't want the upkeep. Millennials want to keep costs down.

2. Layout preferences

Boomers: Traditional layouts with separate rooms are still popular.

Millennials: Open floor plans and multi-use spaces top wish lists.

"Boomers generally know exactly what they want, and it's low-maintenance, single-level homes with classic design choices that won't feel dated in five years," said Anna Tatsioni, Lead Interior Designer at Decorilla.

While Boomers want defined spaces, Millennials gravitate toward flexibility. Many work remotely, making a good home office setup as important as the kitchen.

3. Location priorities

Boomers: Quiet neighborhoods, sometimes rural or suburban areas, where they can enjoy peace and space.

Millennials: Walkable areas with access to restaurants, parks, and public transit.

"Boomers are gravitating toward the tried-and-tested quiet streets, familiar neighborhoods, and sometimes even resort-style communities with all the amenities baked in," Tatsioni said.

"Millennials are after the in-between spaces. Not quite downtown, not quite the suburbs."

The sweet spot for Millennials: Neighborhoods where they can walk to a coffee shop but still have space for a backyard.

4. Technology integration

Boomers: Warming up to tech that makes life easier, like voice assistants or video doorbells.

Millennials: Beginning to expect smart features as standard.

"Millennials lean toward a futuristic vision of efficiency. Smart thermostats,app-controlled lighting, and voice-activated appliances,” Tatsioni said. “Their version of efficiency is rooted in convenience and control. They want their homes to feel like an extension of their phones."

The technology gap is narrowing. Many new construction communities now include technology bundles that appeal to both groups.

5. Home as investment vs. lifestyle

Boomers: View homes primarily as long-term investments, prioritizing resale value and proven features that hold their worth.

Millennials: Treat homes as lifestyle statements, willing to sacrifice some resale potential for features that match their current needs.

Boomers typically choose neutral colors, classic layouts, and established neighborhoods because they know these elements appeal to future buyers. They're thinking about the next sale even as they move in.

Millennials are more likely to personalize a space, with resale considerations taking a back seat. They'll paint accent walls, install unique fixtures, or choose quirky neighborhoods because the home needs to work for their life right now.

6. Space functionality

Boomers: Want enough room for guests and hobbies, plus storage solutions.

Millennials: Need flexible spaces that can evolve. Home offices that can into nurseries, guest rooms that double as gyms.

"Millennials are often balancing multi-generational living with younger children in the home and aging parents who may need additional care," said Nicole Willits, Product and Sustainability Manager at Pella Corporation. "General household size, flex space, and maximizing the floor plans of homes matter quite a bit to the average millennial family."

7. Maintenance expectations

Boomers: Want low-maintenance features and quality construction. Being able to age in place is a high priority. Many buy new homes to avoid renovation headaches.

Millennials: Willing to take on previously owned homes and tackle improvements themselves.

"Boomers have higher percentages buying new homes to avoid renovations and maintenance issues," Willits said.

Millennials often compete for fixer-uppers while Boomers gravitate toward move-in-ready properties.

Where they surprisingly agree

Despite their differences, both generations share some common ground.

Simplicity matters: Both are moving away from clutter. "They want their homes to feel calm, considered, and curated," Tatsioni said.

Community counts: Both value neighborhood connections, though they define community differently.

Outdoor space: Boomers and Millennials value having an outdoor living area.

Natural materials: Warm neutral palettes and organic textures appeal to both groups.

The bottom line: These two powerful demographics continue shaping housing demand in overlapping markets, and understanding these generational preferences can help explain why some homes fly off the market while others sit for months.

