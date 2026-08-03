6lack releases dreamy music video for 'I Guess'

6lack has released the music video for his song "I Guess," off Love is the New Gangsta.

The visual, directed by Cameron Dean, features the singer in surreal dreamscapes. In one scenario, a giant bear appears in the room with him, and on the wall we see a broken heart and the lyrics “I guess I blew it.” Other scenes feature him in a field of sunflowers and against a cloud backdrop.

On the song, he sings about looking back on a failed relationship and realizing there’s nothing he can do to save it.

This latest music video follows previous video releases for Love is the New Gangsta tracks "On Me" featuring Odeal, "Running Late Freestyle," "All That Matters" featuring AZ Chike and Leon Thomas, and "Sunday Again" featuring 2Chainz.

6lack is heading overseas in September for the European leg of his 10 Years of 6lack tour. He’ll be back in the U.S. in October, hitting cities such as Los Angeles, Houston and his hometown of Atlanta before wrapping things up in Minneapolis on Dec. 11.

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