50 Cent sees increase in streams following Donald Trump assassination attempt

50 Cent noted he was trending after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, but apparently his music was, too. Billboard reports his song "Many Men (Wish Death)," used in memes and TikToks created after the news broke, saw a 250% increase in streams July 13-15, up from the previous Saturday-Monday period. It garnered a total of 2.2 million U.S. on-demands during this time, also seeing a rise of over 2,000 in sales, per Luminate.

The uptick comes after shots were fired during Trump's campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday. People responded with the development of memes, most soundtracked by the "Many Men" lyrics "Many men/ Wish death 'pon me." 50 also shared a meme on his socials, featuring Trump on his Get Rich or Die Tryin' album cover. "Trump gets shot and now I'm trending," he captioned it.

